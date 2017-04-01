Both the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T have received new beta updates jam-packed with features, including a brand new launcher very much like that found on the Google Pixel, complete with swipe-up gesture for the app drawer and launcher shortcuts.

The update is OxygenOS Open Beta 13 for the OnePlus 3 and Open Beta 4 for the OnePlus 3T. Besides the new Pixel-like launcher, you’ll also note network speeds are now displayed in the status bar. There’s also a new UI for launcher settings (now accessible via both a pinch gesture on the home screen as well) and an automatic Night Mode.

The app drawer has been redesigned, there’s notification denoising (priority settings basically), a do not disturb mode for gaming, fixes for touch latency, optimized EIS for video and a file safe called Secure Box. This is only PIN-secured for now but we presume fingerprint support will arrive at a later date.

Linking and merge functions have been added to the contacts and a QR-based quick pay feature has been added for Indian users that turns a long press of the home button into a payment shortcut. If you’re already enrolled in the open beta track you’ll get the update OTA or you can flash it manually via the download links below. Just remember to clear your cache afterward to avoid any post-update weirdness.