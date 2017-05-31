As we get closer to the release of Android O, the head of OnePlus claims its two current smartphones, the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T, will be updated to Google’s next major Android release.

See also: OnePlus’ new Referral Program will help you save some dough on the OnePlus 5

Pete Lau, the founder and CEO of OnePlus, made the announcement on his personal Twitter feed today. Naturally, he did not offer any information on when the OnePlus 3 or 3T would get the Android O update.

A lot of you have been asking, so I’m proud to say Android O will come to OnePlus 3 and 3T. — Pete Lau (@petelau2007) May 31, 2017

While not mentioned by Lau, the company’s upcoming OnePlus 5 will be getting the update to Android O as well. OnePlus is expected to officially announce and launch the OnePlus 5 later this summer.

Before you get too excited about Lau’s claims about the OnePlus 3 and 3T getting Android O, keep in mind that the company previously announced that the older OnePlus 2, which launched in the summer of 2015, would get an update to Android 7.0 Nougat at some point. Indeed, the last software update for the phone, released in March, did not include Nougat.

OnePlus continues to be silent about its future software updates for the OnePlus 2, despite a fan-led social media campaign to get the company to issue some sort of statement on this matter. OnePlus 3 and 3T owners should keep that in mind just in case the promised Android O update does not happen after all.

Do you think OnePlus should have made some sort of statement about its previous commitment to offering Nougat to the OnePlus 2 before announcing Android O plans for the OnePlus 3 and 3T? Let us know your opinions in the comments!