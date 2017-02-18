There’s a new Nougat update for the OnePlus 3 and 3T in town, and it’s not Oxygen. Hydrogen OS 3.0 has just been released for both devices and is also based on Android Nougat. So if you’re the type that likes to switch things up, especially of the official variety, then you can flash the new firmware at your pleasure and see what Nougat looks like from the other side.

The ROM is for the Chinese version of both devices, but you can easily install it yourself from recovery. Of course, no Google apps are included, so you’ll also need to grab a Gapps package of your liking and flash that too if you lose them during the update process. The ROM is only available in Chinese and English languages and there are a few included Chinese apps you’ll need to delete.

Some users are reporting better battery life than Oxygen OS and call recording as an additional feature. The ROM is 1.2 GB and you can grab the download links from OnePlus or XDA. XDA also has links for the Play Store installer or you can sideload everything from a PC if you don’t want to dirty flash. If you encounter any issues there’s a bunch of discussion on XDA already.