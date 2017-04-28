Samsung has released video tutorials for the Galaxy S8 and the new Gear VR so that you don’t have to read through hundreds of pages of user manual.

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus have already launched in countries like South Korea, Canada, and the US. They’re coming to more markets in the coming days, so it’s only fitting that Samsung should release video tutorials. After all, who wants to read through the 200-page user manual when you can watch two-to-three-minute videos on key features?

Here is the full list of official video tutorials (only the overview video features both the regular S8 and the bigger S8 Plus):

As expected, Bixby Voice does not have its own video as the feature won’t be available until later this year for US users. However, Samsung gives us a glimpse of the feature under “Reminder,” where the user asks Bixby to set a reminder for when he gets home.

See also: Samsung Gear VR (2017) review

And here is the list of video tutorials for the new Gear VR with controller:

What are your thoughts on these tutorials? Useful or do you prefer the paper manual? Let us know in the comments below!