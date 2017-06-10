Owners of the Nvidia Shield TV are in for a treat with the Shield Experience Upgrade 5.2 making its way to devices as we speak. Several new features are included, like support for dual USB tuners for Plex DVR with Live TV and the ability to record DVR shows to Network Attached Storage (NAS).

See also: NVIDIA Shield TV and tablet owners can sign up for its new Preview Program

Also included in Nvidia’s recent surge of updates is improved 4K casting possibilities. With the Nvidia Shield TV update now being made available publicly, you can cast YouTube in 4K at 60fps and also cast Netflix, Google Play Movies, Plex and VUDU in 4K with 5.1 surround sound. Several other streaming apps support 4K casting depending on your region and 5.1 surround sound is also supported by HBO GO (but not in 4K yet).

The update screen states: “Did you know that ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, and CW are broadcast for free? With Plex on Shield you can now watch and record free over-the-air TV in up to 1080p with 5.1 surround sound – and stream recorded shows to any device, anywhere in the world.” You’ll need a Plex Pass, TV antenna and tuner, but Nvidia is offering you a free six-month pass for free with the update to check it out.

The upgrade also includes the latest Android security patch, Wi-Fi performance and stability improvements, firmware upgrades for the remote (to v1.11) and remote with headphone jack (to v1.12). The Shield controller firmware is also updated to v1.04 and there’s some network storage directory connectivity improvements as well. The update weights in up just under 150 MB.