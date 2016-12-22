Update, December 22: Both Google and Huawei are now officially Both Google and Huawei are now officially investigating the cause of the early shutdown issues facing Nexus 6P owners following the Android Nougat update . Complaints about the issue reach as far back as a few months though, so it’s not guaranteed to be a software update problem, although the number of affected devices has dramatically increased in recent weeks. Unfortunately for those affected, Google has flagged it as a low priority bug in the Google issue tracker

Original post, December 20: An increasing number of reports from owners of Google’s Nexus 6P phones claim that the device is shutting down unexpectedly, even with a lot of battery life remaining. The problems may be related to the phone’s update to Android 7.0 Nougat.

As Android Police points out, there are quite a few posts on these battery problems showing up on Google’s support forums. Some users report that even after they roll back the OS update to Android 6.0 Marshmallow, they still experience the Nexus 6P shutting down, even though it might have between 10 to 60 percent of its battery charge remaining. That could mean there is an previously undiscovered hardware problem with the phone that was exposed with the update to Nougat.

Android Police also states many of these reports come from owners who use their phones in colder climates, but it’s currently unknown how this might be connected to the battery problems. Google does have this issue on their tracker, but there’s no indication on when the company might issue a patch to solve this problem. The phone’s maker Huawei has reportedly told owners that the issue is due to Google’s software changes, and thus is not covered by the company’s warranty.

Have you had your Nexus 6P shut down ahead of schedule after you updated the phone to Nougat? If so, give us your thoughts on this problem in the comments.