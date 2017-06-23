It’s nearing the end of June and that means that Fall device rumors are in full swing. While much of the world is wondering what Apple will be unveiling in their next iPhone device, us Android nerds are gushing over the possibilities present in Samsung’s latest Galaxy Note 8 flagship.

First reported by Evan Blass over at Venture Beat, it seems that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 may be making its way to store shelves at the surprisingly high cost of €1,000 — or roughly $1,119. Blass says that the company is readying to launch the device near the end of September, and that it will look very similar to the Galaxy S8, with select components changed and upgraded throughout.

The Note 8 is set to come in at 6.3 inches, just slightly larger than its Galaxy S8 Plus counterpart. It will feature the same edge-to-edge infinity display, and will continue to use the same Exynos and Qualcomm chipsets placed in the recent devices. To differentiate the device from the S-line, Samsung is said to include 6GB of RAM, a dual camera system with optical image stabilization, and its signature S-Pen.

Blass says Samsung will be using a smaller 3,300 mAh battery over last year’s 3,500 mAh option, likely to keep safety a top priority in such a thin body. While we’re not exactly sure how this will impact battery life, we’re sure the company has done some optimizations to make sure the handset holds a respectable charge.

The S-Pen is said to have even more functionality over last year’s model, and split screen multitasking has apparently been vastly improved. Blass says users will have the ability to write notes at any time due to the always-on display the company has been touting for a bit now. Samsung DeX should work with this model as well, just as it did with the previous Galaxy S8 line of devices.

This seems like a pretty respectable set of specifications, but is that €999 price point too rich for your blood? Converting to USD prices the phone just over $900, so this may be a hard sell for those wanting to pick up a new device but aren’t able to shell out all that cash at once. It’s likely that customers will be looking heavily into subsidized options for this phone. Thoughts?