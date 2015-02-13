There’s more news about Samsung’s Android Lollipop updates today – both the Snapdragon powered Galaxy Note 4 (SM-N910F) and the Galaxy Note 3 LTE model (SM-N9005) are seeing Android 5.0 updates rollout right now.

The Snapdragon Galaxy Note 4 update has so far been spotted in Germany and is currently available via Samsung Kies, although an OTA update should be on its way soon as well. The Galaxy Note 3 LTE update has been spotted in a number of countries in Europe.

Earlier this week, Samsung began rolling out its Android Lollipop update for the Exynos SoC powered Galaxy Note 4, while the standard Galaxy Note 3 saw Lollipop appear a couple of weeks ago. So far, it seem that Samsung has been better than many expected at pushing out updates to a number of smartphones, and also seems set to bring Lollipop to the older Galaxy Note 2 as well.

If you haven’t received an update notification yet, you can always force a check via Settings > About Phone > Software Update. SamMobile also has the firmware available to download for both handsets, if you’re the adventurous type who hates waiting for regional rollouts. Just type your model number into the search bar to find the latest update.