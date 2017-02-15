HMD Global, the manufacturer currently releasing phones under the Nokia name, is expected to unveil two new smartphones at MWC 2017 later this month: the Nokia 5 and the Nokia 3. We’ve already seen some specs rumors about the former, but little has been speculated about the latter — other than a proposed €149 price tag — until now.

Nokia fan site Nokia Power User claims to have gotten exclusive Nokia 3 specs details from an unnamed source, which include:

5.2 or 5.3-inch HD (720p) display

1.4 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor and Adreno 308 GPU

2 GB RAM

16 GB internal storage

13 MP rear camera, 5 MP front camera

Android 7.0 Nougat

Battery capacity wasn’t mentioned, nor was microSD card support, though the Nokia 6 memory is expandable.

Meanwhile, the Nokia 5 is said to come with slightly beefier specs, including 4 GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 430 processor, for €199. Availability details haven’t been commented on but, like the recently launched Nokia 6, I wouldn’t expect these to come to the US.

Overall, the rumored Nokia 3 specs are in line with what you might expect from the device, should it cost €149 as previously rumored. Regardless, we’re probably going to find out the real story in only 11 days.