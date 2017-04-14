Another lawsuit centering on “bootloop” issues may be coming in the near future. The law firm of Chimicles & Tikellis is currently conducting an investigation on whether or not to fill a class action lawsuit against Google for those kinds of problems that have been reported in its Nexus 6P phone, along with early shutdown issues with the same device.

See also: Problems with the Nexus 6P and how to fix them

Of course, these kinds of bootloop issues have been reported on other devices as well. Another law firm has already filed a class action lawsuit against LG for these kinds of problems that have affected some owners of the LG G4 and V10 devices. That same firm may expand their lawsuit to cover other devices with similar reports like the G5, V20, and the LG-made Nexus 5X.

In this case, Chimicles & Tikellis are looking into filing something similar for the Huawei-made Nexus 6P. The lawsuit may also cover the reports that the battery in the Nexus 6P shuts down completely for some owners without warning, even though the battery gauge can still show as much as 60 percent of its battery life remaining beforehand.

The law firm contends that while Google is aware of both issues, they have directed people with these problems to Huawei. For the battery issue, the firm claims Huawei has told customers it is a software issue, and passed the buck back to Google. On the bootloop issue, the firm claims Huawei has been unhelpful to customers who want to get a replacement device, even if it is still under warranty.

While no class action lawsuit has been filed yet by this firm, it would appear to be just a matter of time before it pulls the trigger. It will be interesting to hear the response from both Google and Huawei when it happens.