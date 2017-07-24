The Nexus 6P might have been release back in 2015, but it took a bit longer for some owners to notice their device would refuse to fully boot up and start over in a constant loop. Otherwise known as a “bootloop,” this issue has seemingly hit more Nexus 6P owners as more time passed, to the point where some folks took matters into their own hands and develop a fix.

XDA user XCnathan32, along with assistance from two other users, created the fix and put it up for anyone to give it a whirl. Without getting too technical, the fix shuts down all four of the Nexus 6P octa-core Snapdragon 810 processor’s performance cores that seemingly prevent the phone from properly booting up.

More specifically, the A57 performance cores are disabled while the A53 cores are left alone. This means that, while you will notice lag when going through the UI, you might notice slightly improved battery life, since the A53 cores are more power-efficient than their A57 counterparts.

One of the bigger issues regarding the fix, however, is that you need to be comfortable with messing around with your device a bit. The fix involves unlocking your bootloader and flashing various modified images, so if you have no idea what any of that means, you might be better off not messing with your Nexus 6P.

Of course, this would be a good reason to start tinkering with your Nexus 6P, particularly if you have done so before. Just keep in mind that we cannot vouch for the fix – some folks have reported it worked wonders for their device, though that is not the case for everyone.

Interestingly enough, the same XDA user who created a Nexus 6P bootloop fix also created a fix for the Nexus 5X, which has its own share of bootloop issues. Unlike with the Nexus 6P fix, though, the XDA user did not personally test the Nexus 5X fix, so your mileage will vary even more.

Regardless, if you are at your wit’s end with your Nexus 6P’s or Nexus 5X’s bootloop issues, your other alternative is to pay attention to lawsuits against Huawei, Google, and LG over these issues.