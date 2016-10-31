Some Google Nexus 6P owners are reporting a strange battery issue after upgrading to Android 7.0 Nougat. The device stops working under certain circumstances and can only be restarted when plugged into a power source.

The issue can be seen in the YouTube video below. The uploader says he is using a recently acquired RMA (Return Merchandise Authorization) Nexus 6P running Android 7.0. After taking a few photos with the handset, the Nexus 6P goes black and is completely disabled until the owner plugs the power cable in and waits for the battery icon to appear. Only then can the power button be used to restart the phone.

It’s unclear how widespread the problem is, or if it has a definite fix. It’s speculated that upgrading to Android 7.1.1 could solve the issue (though someone else says it’s present there too) and rolling back to Android Marshmallow is also suggested.

Many responding to the video on Reddit said they’d experienced similar problems relating to the battery – most frequently that it’s draining uncommonly quickly or that it drains faster after hitting ~25 percent charge level, which can result in an abrupt shutdown.

It’s not unusual for smartphone standby times to perform worse following an update to a new Android version – despite battery life improvements often cited in press material – but total device shutdowns should certainly be addressed.

Have you experienced any problems with your Nexus 6P? Let us know in the comments.