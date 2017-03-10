News
The Nexus 6 is still getting monthly security patches, despite the fact that Google has opted to pull major Android software updates from the device. The March update has just been pushed to a number of Nexus and Pixel devices, and it seems that it doesn’t play quite well with Google’s “Shamu”.

The security update seemingly breaks SafetyNet, the Android API that checks if your device has been rooted. While this isn’t generally an issue for most people, SafetyNet makes Android Pay unable to function if it is compromised, which is quickly becoming an issue for those who have already received the security patch.

Many people over at the Nexus 6 subreddit have begun complaining about the issue, and brought it to Google’s attention via outlets such as Twitter. Google has responded saying they are aware of the issue and are investigating the cause. Since then, they have officially pulled the update to Shamu devices, and are looking into a fix.

Do you have a Nexus 6 device? Do you use Android Pay on the daily? Let us know.

