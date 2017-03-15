The Nexus 6 is considered an “old” phone by most conventional standards, but Google still managed to keep the version of Android on the phone updated as much as they could. The company decided to end those updates earlier this year, with the final version being Android 7.1.1 Nougat. However, it appears that some owners are now getting messages of an over-the-air update that would take the phone back down to Android 7.0.

See also: Google patches up a big modem exploit in the Nexus 6 and 6P

The reports, as posted in a Reddit thread, show that after the “update” is installed, the phone’s apps begin to crash. Obviously this release was a mistake by Google, and hopefully the company will pull this OTA update very soon from circulation. In the meantime, we would strongly suggest that if you are a Nexus 6 owner, do not download or install any updates you might see as being available for your phone until all of this is sorted out.

This is just the latest strange update news for the Nexus 6. Earlier this month, Google briefly pulled the March 2017 Android security updates for the phone, as it apparently was causing issues with Android Pay. The update was quickly fixed and went back into circulation.

If you own a Nexus 6, have you seen this odd OTA update to Android 7.0 for your phone? Let us know in the comments.