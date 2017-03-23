The Nextbit Robin, one of the more interesting Android smartphones that has been released in the past couple of years, is finally getting its promised update to Android 7.0 Nougat. The over-the-air OS update has just started its rollout to those devices.

You may remember that Nextbit launched a closed beta test for the Robin’s Nougat update back in November. It added that its version of Nougat was created with the assistance of the Paranoid Android custom ROM development team. Today’s release has the build number of 88 and also includes the January 2017 Android security updates. There’s no word yet on the file download size for the update, but we would expect it to be pretty large, so you might want to use a Wi-Fi connection to snag it. Since the update has just started rolling out, it may take a few days to reach all Nextbit Robin units.

The release of Nougat for the Robin comes a couple of months after the PC gaming hardware and accessory maker Razer made the surprising announcement that it had acquired Nextbit. While the Robin is no longer being sold through official channels, Razer has pledged to keep releasing software updates and security patches for the phone through February 2018. Razer has not yet announced what it plans to do with its new Nextbit employees or its technology, although we think that Razer could possibly launch a high-end gaming-themed smartphone as a consequence of its acquisition.