According to the latest rumor, Google’s next generation Pixel devices are codenamed “Walleye” and “Muskie,” the former being the smaller version.

Admittedly, there is very little we know about the upcoming next generation Pixel duo. What we do know is that Google plans to launch them this year and that they will remain premium, high-end devices with premium price tags. Well, according to Android Police, Google’s Android Open Source Project gerrit reveals one of the devices’ codename: Walleye.

The same source reportedly revealed that the larger Pixel device is known under the codename Muskie. Although the gerrit only mentioned Walleye, it doesn’t necessarily mean that this will be the only Pixel device coming this year, according to Android Police. If you recall, last year’s gerrit only showed Marlin and never Sailfish, two codenames that the company used for the first-generation Pixel duo.

It’s highly likely that Google will continue the two-size approach, something that Samsung has been doing for years, and something that Apple also implemented with the introduction of the iPhone 6 and the 6 Plus. However, apart from that, these devices remain shrouded in mystery, unfortunately. Rumors suggest that while their primary selling point will continue to be their camera and that Google may be upping the water-resistance game by offering IP68 rating this time around, the comapany could be ditching the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Of course, all of this is just speculation until more concrete evidence surfaces, but we will be sure to keep you updated on what Google’s got in store for us this year!

Are you excited for second-generation Pixel phones? Which flagship will you be buying this year? Let us know by leaving a comment down below!