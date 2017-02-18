For a phone that hasn’t been leaked visually a whole lot, we pretty much know everything is there is to know about the LG G6. LG has even divulged quite a few details itself, but we’ve just been treated to a couple of new in-the-wild shots showing the front and back of the upcoming device.

9to5Google got ahold of the two images you see here, essentially confirming everything we’ve seen in renders and other leaked images already. They show the handsome metal-backed version of the phone and give a pretty good indication of just how tall a drink of water the G6’s 2:1 display ratio is going to be.

9to5Google

We get our first look at the always on display and a close look at the camera array on the back, which conforms to what we’ve already seen from case makers and others. The source of the images also gave a quick specs rundown, including the Snapdragon 821 SoC, 32 GB of storage, 4 GB of RAM, a 3,200 mAh battery and that 5.7-inch QHD display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

The LG G6 will be officially unveiled at MWC 2017 on February 26, with hopes of nibbling away at some of the Galaxy S8‘s sales by getting out a couple of months earlier than Samsung’s next flagship.