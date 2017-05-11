The official reveal for the HTC U 11 is just a few days away, but the company continues to post teasers that are leading up to the official announcement, which is scheduled for May 16. HTC used its YouTube channel to tease us with a possible feature that may be included with the phone.

The YouTube video has the “360 real-life recording” statement, which shows a bunch of motorcycles driving around in a tight circle. The obvious conclusion from this teaser is that the HTC U 11 will have some way to record 360-degree videos.

Exactly how the phone will be able to support such a feature is, naturally, not shown in this teaser, but we will only have a few more days before we will learn everything about the next flagship smartphone from HTC. A previous teaser video from the company showed hands squeezing a variety of objects, which is a reference to rumors that the sides of the U 11 can be pressed in order to perform a number of different actions.

Again, we have less than a week before all the speculation and rumor posts can finally end and we learn all there is to learn about the HTC U 11. Are you looking forward to learning about this phone? Let us know in the comments!