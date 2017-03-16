Neato

The California-based robot vacuum manufacturer has announced that Google Home support is coming to its Connected series vacuums. With the Botvac Connected already having Alexa integration, it was only a matter of time.

If you are looking into getting a robot vacuum cleaner, you probably know the name. A California-based company that specializes in automated vacuums, Neato’s Botvac series is arguably iRobot Roomba’s biggest rival. I have the Botvac Connected for my apartment, and I personally thinks it’s the best robot cleaner your money can buy right now. And now with the latest announcement from Neato, the company’s Connected series just got even better.

Neato confirmed today that all of its Connected series vacuum cleaners – the Botvac Connected, D3 Connected, and the D5 Connected – will get Google Home support. The flagship cleaner, the Botvac Connected, already has Alexa integration built in, but that will also expand to the D3 and the D5, according to the official press release.

So now you can start you vacuum cleaner, schedule cleanings, locate your Botvac, check the battery, and more just simply by talking to your Goolge Home device. According to Giacomo Marini, CEO of Neato Robotics, the Google Home support is just another sign that the company is committed to delivering the latest technological innovation to its customers:

The explosion of artificial intelligence has enabled more sophisticated voice control and we are happy to bring this revolutionary technology to customers. At the heart of Neato’s brand is – and always has been – technology leadership through innovation — the Google Assistant integration further cements our commitment to innovation in the smart home.

If you have a Neato Botvac Connected vacuum cleaner, you should be getting the Goolge Home integration today. Alexa support for the D3 and the D5 Connected will be available soon in the US, UK, and Germany, says the company.

Do you own a Botvac vacuum cleaner? How important is Alexa or Google Assistant integration to you? Let us know by leaving a comment below!