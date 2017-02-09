The last major update for the popular Android live wallpaper app Muzei was way back in November 2015. Today, it finally got a big upgrade to version 2.3, and it brings a ton of new features and improvements.

See also: Best live wallpaper apps for Android

In a Medium post, the app’s main developer Ian Lake takes time to go over the features of Muzei 2.3 in quite a lot of detail. One of them is support for Direct Boot, which will allow for a user’s custom wallpaper, and custom settings, to be accessed right after a reboot.

With the launch this week of Android Wear 2.0, the new Muzei 2.3 update is already set up to support it. Specifically, any of your Muzei live backgrounds can be used with any compatible Android Wear 2.0 watch face. This is due to a new feature in the OS that allows watch faces to show more than just the time of day.

The app also includes a new “quick settings” tile for Android 7.0 Nougat users. This allows the user to access a tile that, when pressed, will immediately change the wallpaper to the next piece of artwork.

For the few of you that have Android 7.1 Nougat, you can also access a Muzei app shortcut. Tapping on that shortcut will provide you with the name and other information on your wallpaper’s art. There’s also been some improvements for the app’s reliability in both its wallpapers as well as loading artwork.

There’s much more to Muzei to check out with this latest 2.3 update. including its use of runtime permissions, and revamp of the app’s My Photos feature. Be sure to go to Lake’s Medium post to read all the details. He also promises more updates in the future, which hopefully won’t take over a year to release. If you are a fan of Muzei, let us know what you think of this big, and long awaited, 2.3 update in our comments!