Lenovo, which acquired Motorola Mobility in 2014, has been less than transparent in the past months about which Motorola handsets are getting the Android 7.0 Nougat update. Well, it appears the company has been up to something greater all this time. Motorola unveiled an extended list of devices that will be getting the Nougat treat.

The expanded list comes hot on the heels of Lenovo’s announcement late last month that the Moto Z and Moto G4 families are getting the Android Nougat update in the fourth quarter of this year. On top of those smartphones, the following handsets are getting the same treat:

Moto G Plus (4th Gen)

Moto G Play (4th Gen)

Moto X Pure Edition (3rd Gen)

Moto X Style

Moto X Play

Moto X Force

Droid Turbo 2

Droid Maxx 2

Moto Z Droid

Moto Z Force Droid

Moto Z Play

Moto Z Play Droid

Nexus 6

Nexus 6, in particular, is first in the queue as it received the OTA Nougat update along with the October security fixes a day before Google unveiled the Pixel and Pixel XL phones. All the above-listed phones are models released in 2016 as part of Motorola’s effort to streamline the way it rolls out updates to its handsets.

However, some handsets are noticeably missing from the list. For example, the Moto G 2015, Moto E3 Power, and Moto E series are not going on board. The absence of the Moto E series is not at all surprising, after Motorola dropped Moto E 2015 from the list of what it deemed Marshmallow-worthy back in December of last year.

It’s not clear, though, when these devices will be getting the update or which will come first in the line. Considering that Moto Z and Moto G4 will come aboard the Nougat ship in Q4, expect all the other models to follow suit beginning in early 2017. Other devices will be getting Nougat only through Verizon, prolonging the wait period for those itching to transition their phones to the latest Android OS.

If you own any of the devices bound to receive Android 7.0 Nougat, tell us what you think about Motorola’s plan in the comments below.