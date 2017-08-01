With dual rear cameras, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 chip set, and Quad HD resolution display, the Moto Z2 Force checks off the right boxes as far as flagship status is concerned. We did question some of Motorola’s design decisions with the phone, as well as the phone’s high price tag, though Motorola is slowly chipping away at the latter with its recently-announced discount.

First, a bit of context – the Moto Z2 Force does not have one set price tag, since it depends on where you get the phone from. Regardless of the carrier, getting the phone through Motorola set you back $800 outright, a hefty price to pay considering that the Moto Z2 Force is available for less through most carriers.

That looks to be something Motorola realized, since the Lenovo subsidiary just slashed $80 off the Moto Z2 Force. This brings the phone’s outright price tag down to $800, with the monthly financing price also going down from $33 to $30.

It is unknown why Motorola discounted the Moto Z2 Force only a week after the phone’s unveiling, but I think we can agree that all of our wallets are not complaining.

As a quick recap, the Moto Z2 Force features a 5.5-inch, Quad HD AMOLED display that Motorola says is shatterproof, dual 12 MP rear cameras that can take monochrome and portrait images, and a fingerprint sensor that supports gestures. Under the hood sit the Snapdragon 835 processor and 4 GB of RAM, with the 64 GB of on-board storage augmented by the microSD card slot.

Finally, since the Moto Z2 Force is part of Motorola’s Z-line of smartphones, it supports the company’s Moto Mods, which add functionality like a speaker and battery pack.

The Moto Z2 Force’s $80 discount is effective immediately, with the phone available for purchase at the link below.