In case you missed it, Motorola has just unveiled its brand new 2017 flagship, the Moto Z2 Force. And just based on what we know so far, this seems like one heck of a smartphone.

It features the powerful Snapdragon 835 processor, 4/6 GB of RAM, 64/128 GB of storage, an all-new 12 MP dual camera setup, and, of course, a 5.5-inch Quad HD AMOLED display with Motorola’s ShatterShield technology.

No smartphone is perfect, though. For all the things the Z2 Force seems to get right, we can’t help but notice a few things that stand out from the spec sheet. Most notably, the Z2 Force takes a pretty big cut in battery capacity this time around, now only sporting a 2,730 mAh cell. It doesn’t come with an IP67 or 68 rating either, though it does feature a “water-repellant nano-coating”.

So we want to know what you think about the Moto Z2 Force. Are you planning on purchasing one for yourself, or are you passing on this one? Cast your vote in the poll below, and speak up in the comments if there’s anything you’d like to add!