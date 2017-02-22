The Moto G5 and G5 Plus are only days away from their anticipated unveiling at MWC 2017. We’ve heard rumors about them for months and we’re now pretty confident about the kinds of specs and features you can expect. Below, you’ll find a roundup of what we know so far about the Moto G5 and G5 Plus.

Design

The most recent Moto G5 Plus render arrives from leaker Evan Blass (seen above) and reveals the front, side and rear of the device (Blass also claims it to be the Verizon version).

We’ve seen a handful of shots previously but this provides possibly the best look yet — and would seemingly confirm the presence of a fingerprint scanner, single rear camera and dual-LED flash. The Moto G5 is tipped to look much the same, except with a .2-inch smaller screen.

As for screen to body ratio, we haven’t a clue in terms of percentage but, based on the renders, it looks less than impressive.

Specs

One of the biggest Moto G5 specs leaks arrived from a retail site Ktronix. The listing was quickly removed, but not before its specs had been reported: the Moto G5 would arrive with a 5-inch Full HD display, Snapdragon 430 processor @1.4 GHz, 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage space.

The rear camera would come in at 13 MP, and there’d be a 5 MP front-facing camera, while the battery is believed to come in at 2,800 mAh battery. There’s also said to be support for a microSD card up to 128 GB.

The Moto G5 Plus, meanwhile, is said to pack a 5.2-inch Full HD display, Snapdragon 625 processor @2.0 GHz, 2 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of internal storage space.

There’s expected to be a 12 MP rear camera with “dual autofocus pixels” (supposed to focus faster than competing tech), 5 MP front-facing camera, and a 3,000 mAh battery. It would also include support for 128 GB microSD cards.

Both phones are likely to house a fingerprint sensor and come with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

Price and release date

Price and availability details for the devices are slightly more nebulous. Softpedia reported that the handsets would cost €325 (~$340) and €440 (~$460) for the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus respectively, as indicated by a Brazilian retail site, while leaker Roland Quandt suggests the Moto G5 will be available from a UK retailer in the middle of March.

This release date would be in keeping with a reveal two weeks prior at MWC 2017, and the Moto G5 Plus would likely appear simultaneously or very soon after, but we don’t have anything harder to go on.

That’s the crux of what we’ve heard about the Moto G5 and G5 Plus so far. Lenovo’s press conference in Barcelona is just four days away now, so we hope all will be revealed then. If it is, we’ll be there to bring you the scoop.