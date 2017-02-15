It looks like an online retailer pushed the button a bit too early and revealed images and full hardware specs for both the upcoming Motorola Moto G5 and G5 Plus phones. Both devices are likely scheduled to be officially revealed at the 2017 Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona, Spain in less than two weeks.

While images and specs for both the Moto G5 and G5 Plus have been leaked before today, the information from the K-Tronix site listings (which have since been deleted) is now out, complete with what looks like official marketing images from Motorola.

Both phones will come with Android 7.0 Nougat. The Moto G5, according to this information, will have a 5-inch Full HD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with a clock speed of 1.4GHz, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of onboard storage, with a microSD card slot to add up to 128GB of additional storage. It will have a 13MP rear camera, a 5MP front-facing camera, and a 2800mAh battery.

The Moto G5 Plus will have a larger 5.2-inch Full HD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with a clock speed of 2.0GHz, 2GB of RAM, and 64GB of onboard storage, with a microSD card slot to add up to 128GB of additional storage. It will have a 12MP rear camera with “dual autofocus pixels” which is supposed to offer a way for users to get faster focus for their images than normal smartphone camera. The phone will also have a 5MP front-facing camera, a 3000mAh battery, and an NFC chip. Both phones will also have a fingerprint sensor.

The retailer’s listing didn’t reveal any information on the pricing for the Moto G5 or G5 Plus, nor is there a release date posted for those phones. However, it looks like it was ready to start selling those handsets, and just updated its site too soon. We will likely get a firm launch date and pricing from Motorola as part of its MWC 2017 press event on Feb. 26. Stay tuned!