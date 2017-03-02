It’s been two months since the Android 7.0 Nougat update for the Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus was released in India, and now Moto is bringing that same update to US users.

According to a Republic Wireless blog post issued earlier today, Moto has started rolling out the Nougat update for the G4 and G4 Plus as part of a Maintenance Release soak test. It’s likely that this test will be quickly followed up by a full rollout of Nougat for both phones in the US. Aside from Nougat, the update also has the December 2016 Android security patches from Google and comes in a build number NPJ25.93-13.

Motorola’s own support page for the update shows that it will include some specific additions just for these devices. One is a way to shrink the screen with just a swipe, which can be enabled by opening the Moto app, then tapping on “Actions” and then finally by tapping “Swipe to shrink the screen”. The other new feature is just for the Moto G4 Plus – this one will allow owners to disable and enable locking the phone’s screen when it is on and when they touch the phone’s fingerprint sensor.

Keep in mind that this update is likely to be a large one, so you will want to use your Wi-Fi connection to download it. The Moto G4 or G4 Plus should have at least a 50 percent charge before downloading and installing the update, and it could take up to 20 minutes for it to complete the install process. You can check your device’s Settings menu, then choose About phone, and finally System update to see if the file is ready to be downloaded to your phone.

As always with these kinds of OS updates, this one may take a few days to roll out to everyone, so don’t worry if you don’t receive the update right away. Is your Moto G4 or G4 Plus running Nougat? Let us know!