The Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus are receiving Android Nougat in India. The updated firmware, uploaded to the XDA forums by one of its members, brings the device up to version NPJ25.93-11 and features November’s Android security patches.

This isn’t the first time the Android Nougat update has been spotted for the Moto G4 and G4 Plus in India. It was previously reported at the end of October, though this turned out to be a soak test – a small scale rollout to test stability – rather than the full deployment. The release notes accompanying Android 7.0 for the Moto G4 were also posted online a number of weeks ago.

See also: Update: Moto M coming to India for Rs. 15,999

It’s still unclear whether this latest deployment is part of the official rollout or if it’s just another small scale test for a handful of people. It appears that a number of XDA members users are trying to flash the latest firmware to their device – signalling that the update hasn’t arrived to them OTA yet – but it’s unlikely to occur in all regions, to all devices, simultaneously.

In other words, it’s still early days for the rollout.

We’ll keep you informed of the update’s status as we learn more. Let us know in the comments if the update has rolled out to your handset and in which region.