The Moto G proved that you don’t necessarily need the latest and greatest to enjoy a great mobile experience. With its fantastic software experience, backed be decent hardware and a solid build quality, available at a very reasonable price tag, you definitely won’t feel like there have been too many compromises made along the way. Be it a mid-range device like the Moto G, or even a very expensive high-end device, there may be a few issues you face with your device. Today, we’ll be taking a look at some of the bugs, glitches, and other issues with the Moto G,and offer some potential solutions to fix them. Let’s get started!

Disclaimer – The Moto G is a solid mid-range smartphone, and more often than not, you won’t face any of the issues stated below.

Problem #1 – Notification LED not working

Some users have noticed that their LED Notification is not working. The likely cause for this is restoring settings from your Google Account from a previous device on which you may have turned off LED notifications, or the device itself didn’t have the feature.

Solution –

We would usually say potential solution, but this is very well known issue, and there is a very simple fix for it. All you have to do is download the Notification Light Widget from the Google Play Store, place the widget on your homescreen and toggle it on. You can then remove the widget, and your notification LED should continue to work.

Problem #2 – Can’t detect SIM and loss of signal

No SIM detection, and the loss of network connectivity, are issues that a lot of users have faced, particularly since the update to Android 4.4.2 Kitkat. This issue is also prevalent in the Dual SIM version of the phone, where one or both SIM slots don’t recognize the SIM card, or lose signal randomly, only to automatically turn back on.

Potential Solution –

As far as SIM detection goes, the cause for this issue may be if you’ve poorly cut a regular SIM into a microSIM, or that the SIM you’ve cut is quite old. In that case, it’s best to replace your SIM card with a new microSIM card, and that seems to have worked for quite a lot of users.

Rebooting the device sometimes helps with the loss of network connectivity, but you’re stuck waiting for an official update from Motorola to completely resolve this issue. The latest update to Android 4.4.4 Kitkat have worked for some, but there are still a few users facing the problem, especially with the Dual-SIM version of the phone.

Another workaround that seems to work is to remove the SIM and insert a different working SIM. That seems to enable the SIM card slots and the phone works after replacing it with the original SIM.

If you’ve flashed a custom ROM, keep in mind that some ROMs don’t offer Dual-SIM support, so that may be a reason why your second SIM slot doesn’t work.

Problem #3 – Audio Issues

Users have reported some audio issues with the Moto G, including a buzzing earpiece, and a generally poor audio quality from the external speaker as well as the headphone jack.

Potential Solution –

If you hear a buzzing sound on the earpiece during a call, you should first test it to see whether there is an issue with the earpiece itself. To do so, you have to first make sure that USB Debugging is enabled, by going into Settings – Developer Options – USB Debugging. Then dial *#*#2486#*#* in the dialer, and that should open up the test menu. Select the first bar, then select Audio, click on Earpiece, and choose Buzz Test. Hold the phone to your ear, and you will hear a harmonic sound that starts on a lower frequency and goes to an higher frequency, that will repeat. If you don’t hear any distortion in this loop that is played, then there are no issues with your earpiece at all.

If you do have a faulty earpiece, the only solution is to go pick up a replacement device. If there’s nothing wrong with the device, then go into Settings – Sound – Audio Effects, and turn it off. If that doesn’t work, in the Audio effects section, go into Speaker, and turn the equalizer off. That should do the trick, but if it doesn’t you may need to flash a lower firmware version. You can find out more about that process here.

If you’re facing any other issues with audio quality, go into Audio Effects, and you can change the equalizer settings in the Wired Stereo and Speaker sections separately.

Problem #4 – Rattling Noise

There has been quite a few complaints about a rattling noise with the Moto G, caused either by a loose button, or because of a poor quality vibration motor. This doesn’t affect functionality in any way, but can get very annoying.

Potential Solutions –

One way to temporarily resolve this problem is to turn of vibration. You can go to Settings – Sound – Keys and turn off Vibrate on Touch, as well as Vibrate when Ringing. To turn of haptic feedback from the keyboard, go to Settings – Language and Input – Google Keyboard – Settings, and turn off Vibrate on Keypress.

You can also try using a protective case with the device, that should reduce the rattling.

If it’s an issue of a loose button, open up the back cover, and place a small piece of paper or tape in the area between the buttons and the back cover.

If it’s an issue with the vibrating motor, there is a DIY solution, if you’re feeling adventurous. You can find the step-by-step procedure here.

Problem #5 – Freezing, automatically rebooting, or rebooting while charging

Some users have faced problems with the device freezing and rebooting, rebooting even when the screen is off, or rebooting while the device is charging.

Potential Solutions –

If the screen is frozen, tapping on the power button to turn the screen off, and turning the screen on again might unfreeze it. If that doesn’t work, a long press on the power button will reboot the device. The likely culprit for this issue is a specific application. To figure this out, tap and hold the power button, then do a long press on the Power Off option, till you see Reboot to Safe Mode. If there are no issues when running the device in Safe Mode, then an app is the cause of this problem. You can either try uninstalling apps one by one, or doing a hard reset and starting over, reinstalling apps one by one until one of them causes this glitch.



The Moto G ships with just an USB cable and no wall charger, so you have to use one of your own. If you find the device rebooting while it is charging, or if it is not charging at all, the charger you’re using is the very likely cause. Switching chargers should fix this problem.

So these are some of the common problems faced by Moto G owners, and we’ll continue to update this list if more turn up. If you’ve had to struggle with any of these issues, let us know if any of these solutions have worked for you. If there is any other problem with your device, don’t forget to mention it in the comments section below, and we’ll try to help you find a fix!

