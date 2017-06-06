The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus already offer native support for wireless charging via PMA and Qi-based pads. But what if you don’t have one of those wireless pads available when you need to charge your phone? You can always switch to the standard wired method, but mobile accessory maker Mophie has now launched a different solution with its new charge force case and charge force powerstation mini battery for the Galaxy S8.

The slim, leather-wrapped case can connect to the external 3,000 mAh powerstation mini battery with built-in magnets on the back. This allows Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus owners to get the benefits of wireless charging without having to depend on the availability of a charging pad. At the same time, the charge force case is still compatible with Qi and other wireless charging pads in case one is indeed around.

The Mophie powerstation mini battery adds up to 35 hours of extra power for the Galaxy S8, and is available now for $49.95. The charge force cases for the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are also on sale for $49.95 each, but only in a black color. The company is still selling its battery cases for both phones for the price of $99.95 each.