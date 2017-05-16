Mophie is the current leader in providing battery cases for smartphones, helping to extend their overall battery life. Today, the company announced it is launching new “juice pack” battery cases designed for Samsung’s latest flagship headsets, the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

Mophie says its Galaxy S8 case has a 2,950mAh battery that offers up to 33 extra hours in talk time, while its Galaxy S8 Plus case has a larger 3,300mAh battery for adding up to 39 more talk time hours. The design of the cases include raised corners that are supposed to offer edge-to-edge screen protection for those phones, along with internal bumpers inside the edges and corners of its shell, to keep the phones safe from falls and drops.

Charging the Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus with the Mophie cases, via a USB Type-C cable, will charge the phone first, and then the case. You can also charge the cases with any Qi-based wireless charging pad. Finally, the cases include magnetic mounts that are designed to keep your phone in place when it charges up while you are at home, at work or even traveling in a car.

Both cases are priced at $99.95 each. At the moment, only the Mophie juice pack battery case for the Galaxy S8 is available on the company’s site to purchase. There’s no word on when the version for the Galaxy S8 Plus will be available.