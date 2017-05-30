Xiaomi is reportedly getting ready to launch the next major version of its MIUI Android skin for its Mi family of phones. A new report claims the company could start rolling out the new version, MIUI 9, as soon as early July.

The report comes from the China-based site MyDrivers, which points out that the roll out of the current version, MIUI 8, began around August 2016. If its story is accurate, it would mean Xiaomi will push out MIUI 9 a month or so earlier than last year. It’s possible that Xiaomi may decide to launch a beta version of MIUI 9 in July, followed by the proper roll out in August, as it did for the release of MIUI 8 last year.

The story mentions that MIUI 9 is expected to include a split-screen mode for Mi devices, which is something that was originally expected to be included in MIUI 8. Other new features that are rumored for the skin include picture-in-picture mode, which is supposed to be included in the release of Google’s Android O when it officially launches later this year.

Of course, we expect that MIUI 9 will have a number of other additional features, along with performance improvements and bug fixes compared to the current version. It’s currently unknown which of the company’s phones would be able to snap up the MIUI 9 update, although it’s a safe bet that the new Xiaomi Mi 6 will be among those devices to get the new version.

Are you looking forward to checking out MIUI 9 on your Xiaomi Mi phone? Let us know in the comments!