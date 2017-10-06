Google has made it easier for owners of a Home smart speaker to locate their Android smartphone that got lost somewhere in the house. All you have to do is say, “OK Google, find my phone”, and your device will start ringing, making it easier to locate it.

Editor's Pick Where to buy Google Home, Home Mini, and Home Max https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OJ0sY9eJroo Connected speakers are becoming a big thing nowadays, and Amazon, Google, and Apple (well, soon) are at the forefront of the new trend. Amazon's Echo speakers have been around for a few years now, but …

The great thing about the new feature is that your misplaced smartphone will start ringing even if it’s in silent mode. Additionally, as Google Home can distinguish between different voices, it will always ring the device of the person giving the command and not the one owned by someone else who also uses the same smart speaker.

As per Android Police, if you own more than one smartphone, the Assistant-powered device will start naming them one by one, asking which it should ring. The feature is already live, so you can try it out on your Google Home. You’ll also be able to use it on the Mini and Max versions of the speaker, which have recently been announced but aren’t available yet.

One more thing worth pointing out is that the feature also works with iPhones, although the volume won’t be cranked up if the device is in silent mode, making it useless in this case.