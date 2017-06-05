Microsoft has released a new Android app called Face Swap. As you can tell by its name, it allows you to swap your face with others and see how you look like with a different haircut, or a body, for example. It’s definitely not a new idea, as we have seen quite a few face-swapping apps so far. Nevertheless, it’s still a fun app that will surely keep you entertained for quite some time.

Here’s how it works. Just take a selfie and then choose an image to swap faces. You can select one from your gallery, search for it online within the app, or choose a scene from one of the categories you’ll find listed in Face Swap.

Microsoft claims that the app features a sophisticated face swap engine, which should make the end result look more natural. It allows you to match skin tones, lighting conditions, head turns and tilts, and more. It’s also capable of automatically finding faces in images and placing your swap as well as placing multiple faces in a single scene. You can see the app in action in the video below.

Face Swap is already available for Android devices but only in a few markets. These include the US, Australia, and Canada. Microsoft also plans on expanding it to India in the coming weeks. If the app turns out to be a success, the company will probably release it in other markets around the world as well. No word on when exactly that might happen, though.

Those of you who want to try it out can visit the Google Play Store and download it to your device via the button below.

The app is free of charge and doesn’t contain any ads. Let us know what you think of it if you do decide to try it out.