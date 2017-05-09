If you buy a new Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus, you may notice that one of the apps that will be pre-loaded on the flagship phone is from McAfee. The company confirmed this week that its well-known security software protection product is now included with all Galaxy S8 devices.

Specifically, the McAfee VirusScan anti-malware technology is included with the Galaxy S8 as part of an overall deal with Samsung. In addition, the McAfee LiveSafe cross-device security software is also being pre-loaded on all new Samsung-branded PCs. Also, the McAfee Security for TV anti-malware technology is available for Samsung smart TVs in the US and Korea, with more countries to be added in the future. The specific financial terms of the McAfee-Samsung deal were not disclosed.

This new agreement is one of the first to be announced by McAfee after it became a separate company once again. McAfee was first founded in 1987, but in 2011 it was acquired by Intel. In April 2017, Intel announced that McAfee will be a stand alone business once again, thanks to an investment deal with TPG Capital. Intel still owns 49 percent of McAfee.

By the way, John McAfee, the original founder of the company that still bears its name, has not been involved in the business since 1994. He has since developed a reputation as a wild and crazy person with numerous run-ins with law enforcement, including his alleged involvement with a murder case in Belize. He is currently trying to sell his Android-based Privacy Phone, which he claims will be the most hack-proof smartphone ever released.