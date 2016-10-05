Google had its big moment yesterday when it officially announced its shift in mobile phone strategy. With the all-new Pixel phones, Google will now be overseeing every part of its own smartphone manufacturing and sales. The Pixel phones boast impressive cameras and software integration, but one of the biggest drawbacks is that they are not water-resistant. But that’s about to change with LifeProof’s new cases, which will allegedly protect your Pixel device against water damage up to 6.6 feet. These cases will be drop-proof to 6.6 feet, and dirt- and snow-proof as well.

Sure, the Pixel and the Pixel XL have a DxOMark of 89, the highest ever for a smartphone camera. And sure, they come with Google Assistant, Google’s version of Siri. But the search giant’s new smartphones are only IP53 certified. This means that they are dust-resistant (to a lesser extent than the Galaxy S7 or the iPhone 7) and merely splash-resistant. This means that “water falling as a spray at any angle up to 60 degrees from the vertical shall have no harmful effect” on the device. Considering the fact that most modern flagships now withstand an actual dip in the water, the IP53 certification is a bit of a disappointment.

Well, the guys at LifeProof know that and want to change it. With the new Pixel and Pixel XL LifeProof cases, which you see above, it seems like your Pixel phones will be much sturdier:

The precision-engineered designs are waterproof to 6.6 feet, drop proof to 6.6 feet, dirt proof and snow proof. A built-in screen protector helps keep the display free of scratches and all device features and functionality remain intact.

These cases will be sold directly through Verizon in the near future; the pricing is unknown currently, but we will be sure to keep you updated!

