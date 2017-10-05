Amidst the deluge of news coming from the Google conference yesterday, Libratone announced a new line of its Q Adapt products that has been chosen for the “Made for Google” program. Said line of products consists of two updated models: the Q Adapt On-ear, and Q Adapt In-ear USB-C.

First up is the Q Adapt On-ear, a set of supra-aural headphones that use the new Pixel line’s “fast pairing” feature via Bluetooth. Loaded to the gills with smart features, the headphones even have a sensor to cut the audio when the headphones are no longer on your head, and a feature that allows two users to listen from one device. According to the release, the battery should last you about 20 hours, which is close to what we found with this unit’s predecessor. Now that the Pixel 2 line of smartphones has eschewed the headphone jack, a more robust wireless option was necessary.

Rounding out the line of Made for Google audio products is the Q Adapt In-ear USB-C earphones. As the name states, these connect to your smartphone via the USB-C port, and these Libratones join a small but growing number of earphones that use the standard connector. This model boasts sweat-proofing, playback control, and use a form of noise cancellation when used in a phone call.

Available in the Google Store (and select retailers) on October 6th in the US and November 1 in Europe, each model will come in “Cloudy White” and “Stormy Black” color options. The Q Adapt On-ear will retail for $249, while the Q Adapt In-ear USB-C will set you back $149.

