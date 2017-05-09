LG has announced that it will start selling the X Power 2 sometime this month. The device will first be available in North America and will then make its way to other key markets in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and other regions. The exact date of availability, as well as the price, will be announced locally in each market.

The LG X Power 2 is a mid-range device that was officially announced a few days before Mobile World Congress 2017 kicked off. As you can probably tell by its name, its biggest feature is the battery, which has a capacity of 4,500 mAh. According to LG, it allows you to watch videos for 18 hours, browse the web for 19 hours, or talk to your friends, family, and others for 26 hours.

The smartphone sports a 5.5-inch display with HD resolution and is powered by the MediaTek MT6750 chipset. It comes with either 1.5 GB or 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of expandable storage (up to 256 GB). It is equipped with a 13 MP primary camera and a wide-angle selfie snapper that has a 5 MP sensor and a few useful features. Auto Shot, for example, will automatically snap a photo when a face is detected, while Gesture Shot allows you to take a picture with a hand gesture.

The X Power 2 runs Android 7.0 Nougat with LG’s custom user interface on top. Once it hits the market, you’ll be able to get your hands on a Black Titan, Shiny Titan, Shiny Gold, and Shiny Blue version of the smartphone.