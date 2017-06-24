When you’re in the market for a feature-heavy phone with all of the trimmings, you can usually rely on LG‘s V series to deliver. Just look at the LG V20: QHD display? Check. Latest edition processor? Check. Dual-camera? Check. MicroSD card support? Removable battery? Android’s latest platform? Audio chops? The list goes on.

What’s more impressive is that LG’s two prior V series devices, the V10 and V20, not only delivered on the specs front but also on innovation, bringing an additional “ticker” display into the mix for unique functionality. Despite their flaws, there’s much the Vs got right, which is why we’re eagerly anticipating the rumored successor, the LG V30.

LG is yet to officially announce the handset but feasible speculation from various sources suggests it’s on its way, and possibly in the next two months. In this article, we’ve rounded up all the current LG V30 specs, price, and release date rumors to give you an idea of what you can expect when it launches.

See also: What LG needs to do to make the V30 a success

LG V30 release date

The LG V30 is tipped to be unveiled on August 31, one day before the opening of IFA 2017 in Berlin which runs until September 6. This rumor was first picked up by The Investor (and then backed up again separately) and, at first glance, it seems unlikely — LG’s previous V series phones didn’t launch at IFA or indeed see an official release in Europe.

However, if LG was to launch the V30 in Europe as it has been suggested, this would be the best time and place to do it ahead of MWC next February — and the company might be keen to get its new phone out there to take the shine off an upcoming 10th anniversary iPhone, expected September. If we do see the V30 at IFA, its official release will probably follow a few weeks later, in South Korea for sure, but hopefully globally.

LG V30 price

It’s still early days to be putting down a potential price on the LG V30, though ETNews has offered one suggestion. Apparently, the LG V30 could set you back 800,000 KRW in South Korea, the equivalent of around $699 for the version touting 64 GB of internal space (32 GB and 128 GB models are also anticipated). ETNews doesn’t outline the source of the information, however, and even if it were true right now, bear in mind that things could change between now and release time. Straight currency conversions are always a risky business too (for reference, the LG V20 had a RRP of $799).

LG V30 Specs

The LG V30 specs are said to include a Snapdragon 835 processor (which seems pretty likely), 3,200 mAh battery, IP68 certification for dust and water resistance and ESS Quad DAC support, as well as a headphone jack. Both the LG V10 and LG V20 were known for offering high-quality audio, so the chances are this will be a standout feature once again. For more on what a Quad DAC means for your phone, hit our explainer article at the link.

More recently, leaker @OnLeaks has suggested that the unit would come with wireless charging, a dual rear camera setup and a rear fingerprint scanner — the latter two of which are also supported by the image at the top of the page (again via ETNews from a concept video). OnLeaks also speculates that the V30 will have a glass rear, something which would corroborate the talk of an IP68 rating. This would dash hope for a removable battery, though; the V10 and V20 both featured removable batteries but their design was far from waterproof.

LG Display

As for the display, LG is said to be utilizing an OLED panel instead of the LCD screens typically used on its handsets. This may be to support a curved display, like on its LG G Flex devices, which also use OLED tech, but it may also just be a flat panel. This would probably be a “bezel-less” display, more like its LG G6 than the LG V20, and is equally likely to include a second screen built into it as on the V10 and V20.

This may feature an inset camera, similar to what’s seen on the Essential Phone and in the LG patent below, though there was also left field speculation of a slider concept design for the V30 (concept images from which can be seen in the pictures above). We’re pretty confident these were very early ideas and won’t be making it into the final product.

That’s all the news we have on the LG V30 so far but we’ll have more for you in the coming weeks. How do you think the LG V30 is shaping up? Let us know in the comments.