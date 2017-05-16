The LG V30 might be LG’s first of many flagships to come with an OLED display, which would explain the company’s OLED expansion plans.

While (AM)OLED is automatically associated with Samsung, at least in the world of smartphones, its South Korean rival LG might be looking to change that. A month ago, we reported that LG Display was gearing up to mass produce curved OLED panels, which might eventually be used for the V30. The rumor was refuelled a few days ago by the company’s plans to ramp up investments in 6th generation OLED panels. Now, The Investor claims that not only is the V30 likely to be the first LG flagship device to sport an OLED display but future flagships from the company – namely the LG G7 – might follow suit.

The V30 could launch later this year with an OLED screen instead of the traditional IPS panel that LG has used in the past.

The South Korean website states that an anonymous source familiar with LG’s plans said the V30 will launch later this year with an OLED screen instead of the traditional IPS panel that LG has used in the past:

Most OLED screens produced at LG Display’s Gumi E5 plant in the second half will be used for its sister firm LG Electronics’ smartphones starting with the V30. Some of the OLED production will be supplied to Chinese phone makers who are hoping to catch up with front-runners such as Samsung and Apple.

Although LG has maintained its commitment to OLED TVs, the overall OLED market is still dominated by Samsung at 95 percent. Industry experts say that Samsung was chosen as the sole supplier of OLED panels for Apple due to its mature production methods and add that because of low yield rates, LG Display won’t be able to supply OLED screens for iPhones until 2019 at the earliest.

However, with Google’s reported help, LG might have an entirely different strategy planned: focus on supplying OLED panels for its own smartphones and potentially Google’s.

