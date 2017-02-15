LG is not waiting around for its 2017 Mobile World Congress press event on Feb. 26 to reveal more information about its next flagship phone, the LG G6. Today, the company announced a few more tidbits about the handset, specifically about its UX and how it will use its more unusual 5.7-inch QHD+ 18:9 display.

We already know the LG G6 will have a very small bezel, allowing the display to take up over 90 percent of its front side. However, the company claims the LG UX 6.0 that will be included with the phone will allow users to run apps in “two perfectly square windows side by side.” LG believes this kind of experience will allow for better multitasking on the G6.

Some of the examples of how this would work on the phone include putting several square photos together which can then be viewed as a collage wallpaper on the LG G6’s lock screen. The company says the phone’s calendar app, when the phone is in landscape mode, can display the calendar in the left window while a more detailed schedule shows up on the right window.

The UX also extends to the camera software on the LG G6. The company said the camera in the phone will have a Square mode. It will let users take a picture and then review the photo they just took at the same time in two identical perfect squares. LG says this 1:1 picture ratio is perfect for uploading images to social media outlets like Instagram.

Even more interesting is the new Food mode. More and more, we are seeing people take pictures of their meals and sharing them with others. The Food camera mode on the LG G6 will have “high color quality and saturation” that it claims make it excellent for taking food pictures. Finally, the phone will include a mode that will combine two to 100 images in a loop for the creation of animated GIF photos that are very popular on social media networks.

LG will likely offer even more teasers on the LG G6 before its Feb. 26 press conference. We will be on hand in Barcelona, Spain to get the first-hand info on the phone and the rest of the big announcements from MWC 2017.