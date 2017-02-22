The LG G6 has just cropped up in yet another leaked image, this time sitting side by side with its predecessor, the LG G5. The image reveals a device that is only marginally taller and wider than the G5, despite having a 5.7-inch display compared to the G5’s 5.3-inch screen.

The G6 obviously has much smaller bezels than the G5, but until now we haven’t had a clear representation of just how the G6’s 18:9 aspect ratio, called Univisium, would affect the look of the phone compared to devices using the traditional 16:9 ratio. The answer? Not much. Looking at the G6 next to the G5 looks much the same as putting the Note 5 and Note 4 side by side.

The image doesn’t reveal much else about the G6, looking much like all the other images we’ve already seen with sensors and so on all in the same place. We do note the seeming absence of an LG logo on the bottom chin but that could simply mean we’re looking at a prototype rather than the finished product.

LG has also just teased the 1:1 aspect ratio available in the camera app, which will be available for the dual 13 MP cameras found on the LG G6. Stay tuned for the big reveal on February 26 just prior to the start of MWC 2017.

How were you expecting the LG G6 to look compared to the G5?