Evan Blass has just tweeted a press render of the LG G6. Like the comparison photo next to the LG G5 from earlier today, the render doesn’t show anything we haven’t already seen, but it is nice to finally have clean renders on hand (even if there is a little fuzziness to the render’s edges).

The 18:9 aspect ratio display shows a date of February 26 at 12:30 – the time the LG G6 will be unveiled during MWC 2017 – and we get our first glimpse of one of the G6’s new wallpapers. The render shows the glass-backed version of the G6 in black, but we’ve seen multiple leaked images of a metal-backed version as well as a white color.

The startled robot layout of the dual 13 MP cameras on the back returns and there’s a dual LED flash in between with a circular finger scanner underneath that likely doubles as a power button. The LG G6 will not have a camera bump. Volume buttons are on the left side and a SIM card and microSD card slot are located on the left.

The LG G6 will feature a Snapdragon 821 chipset, 5.7-inch QHD+ LCD display (2880 x 1440 pixels), water-resistant rating and Android Nougat with an updated version of LG’s UI. Several other specs details are not yet confirmed, but with the official reveal due this Sunday at lunch time in Barcelona, we don’t have much longer to wait to see everything made official.