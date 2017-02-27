Last week’s poll summary: Out of Out of over 9,600 total votes , 65.8% of our readers said they wish Google Allo had SMS support. 20.5% of our readers said they’d like to use Allo on multiple devices, while 6.1% said they wish Google didn’t store user messages on their servers. On the plus side, it looks like Google is listening to user feedback; the company is now working on a web version of Allo

The all-new LG G6. After a disappointing 2016 flagship with the G5, LG has gone back to basics and made an attractive, well-built smartphone.

Certainly the most standout feature on the G6 is its 5.7-inch Quad HD LCD display, with its interesting aspect ratio of 18:9. It also comes with a Snapdragon 821 processor (LG said it couldn’t wait for the 835), 4GB of RAM, plenty of on-board storage and dual 13MP rear cameras. It’s also worth pointing out that this is the first LG flagship in recent years to not feature a removable battery. The G5 had it, the V20 had it, but unfortunately the G6’s 3,300mAh unit is sealed in.

It’s hard to deny that the G6 is a feature-packed device, but unfortunately some of those features are region specific. For instance, the G6 that’s coming to the U.S. is the only variant that supports wireless charging, while the Hi-Fi Quad DAC is exclusive to South Korea and certain markets in Asia. What’s more, the G6 with 64GB of storage is only available in a handful of markets, too. Why are there so many region-specific features? We’re assuming its due to penny-pinching, but we’d still have much rather seen one G6 variant with all three of these features listed above.

So, what would you change about the LG G6? Would you have preferred a removable battery, or do you think LG should have waited for the Snapdragon 835 to become available? Be sure to cast your vote in the poll below, and if you have anything else you’d like to add, feel free to speak up in the comments.

Note: You can choose more than one answer.

