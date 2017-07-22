We live in a time two years and three months after the arrival of the LG G4. In a world that saw the debut of Android Nougat 11 months ago. A time when most two year old smartphone owners would have given up the ghost of ever seeing another Android update. And yet, the Nougat update has just arrived for the LG G4.

What’s even more surprising is that, months ago, we had been told this would happen in Q3. We may have been a little skeptical at the time, but lo and behold, here we are in Q3 and here is the G4 update to Nougat right on schedule.

At least in South Korea.

You may recall a while back that AT&T told us, flat-out, that “there are no plans to update the LG G4 to Android Nougat.” Considering the age of the G4 and the fact that Nougat has now been out for 331 days, it’s not incredibly likely that American carriers will bother going where LG dares to tread on its home turf.

LG may have had some broken fences to mend at home after the poorly received LG G5, but US carriers have little incentive to update a more than two year old phone. On the positive side though, T-Mobile just released the Nougat update for the V10, just two months after it landed in South Korea, so perhaps it’s OK to keep holding your breath a little while longer.

You can download the LG Bridge app via LG’s Korean download portal and XDA Developers has the downloadable KDZ files for the LG G4 models F500S, F500K and F500L. Happy flashing (if you happen to have one of those units) and let us know in the comments if you expect to see Nougat on the G4 in the US.

