The latest data indicate that LG Display is still No. 1 in the global large display panel market, boasting the world’s highest shipments for 30 consecutive quarters.

LG’s mobile phone division may not be doing so spectacularly, but LG Display is an entirely different story. Thanks to its robust television sales as well as lucrative deals with companies like Apple, LG Display has retained its position as the No. 1 large display panel manufacturer in the world for 30 consecutive quarters. According to HIS Markit, a British financial services company, the South Korean display manufacturer has shipped 35.42 million units during the first quarter of this year.

LG Display’s Q1 shipment of 9-inch or larger display panels accounted for 21.4 percent of the total global market share, which decreased by 8 percent compared to last year’s Q1 to 165 million units. A close second was BOE Display at 21 percent; the Chinese manufacturer has been expanding its OLED business and is rumored to be working with Apple for next-generation iPhones.

Samsung Display, on the other hand, posted a 10 percent share, ranking fifth globally. This is not all too surprising since apart from its televisions, the company remains committed to small- and mid-sized OLED displays, practically monopolizing the market. However, that may change in the future as LG is reportedly looking to transform its P10 production facility in Paju, Korea to manufacture mobile OLED displays. The facility was originally designed for large OLED panels for televisions, but with the exponential growth of the mobile OLED business, the South Korean electronics company may be devising a new plan. After all, LG is expected to debut its first flagship with an OLED screen later this year.

HIS Markit’s report on small- and mid-sized display panel market is set to be released later this month, so stay tuned for that.

Would you like to see an LG-made flagship smartphone with an OLED screen? Do you think LG will continue to dominate the large panel market despite competition from Chinese and Taiwanese companies? Let us know!