Own a K4 Note? Here’s some good news for you. Lenovo has begun rolling out the Android 6.0 Marshmallow update for this handset in India. Without doubt, it won’t be too long before it lands in other markets.

The company’s India arm made this announcement on Twitter. Recently, other Lenovo devices including the K3 Note and Vibe P1 have received the Marshmallow update.

Launched in January, the Lenovo K4 Note runs Android 5.1 Lollipop out-of-the-box. The Marshmallow update will bring a host of new features including Google Now on Tap, adaptable storage, granular app permissions, and Doze.

The most important of the lot, Google Now on Tap lets you perform contextual search. Simply long press the home button to activate this feature. No matter which app you are using, it will deliver the information relevant to what’s on your screen. For instance, if a message contains a restaurant name, Google Now on Tap will try to help you with directions.

The Doze feature prolongs your phone’s battery life by keeping a check on background services. Thankfully, it is smart enough to do that only when the device is idle.

Adaptable storage allows you to format the microSD card and treat it as part of the internal storage. So, you don’t have to worry about running out of storage when installing a bunch of apps.

Owners of the K4 Note in India who haven’t received the update yet can manually check for it by going to Settings – About phone – System Update. The size of the software is around 1.6 GB, so make sure you download it on a Wi-Fi network. Unless you have subscribed to a generous cellular operator that is.