We’ve already seen supposed pictures of the Moto Z2 Play and Moto Z2 Force, but now it’s time for another member of the family. Android Authority has obtained the image above, believed to depict the Moto Z2, from a reliable source familiar with Lenovo’s plans.

This device was hinted at back in early April by leaker Evan Blass, but clear images of the unit have been hard to come by — while others have been ostensibly debunked.

From the front, the handset appears to share much in common with the alleged Moto Z2 Play seen below (via Techno Buffalo), with the same sensor positions, fingerprint scanner location and side buttons. Though the differences between the Moto Z and Moto Z Play from last year are far more distinct, it seems Lenovo has a number of upcoming devices that share a very similar look.

We don’t have any information regarding specs or price to go on just yet, but the device may arrive around the same time as the Z2 Play — tipped to launch June 8 (the date seen in the image above).

We’ll have more on the Moto Z2 soon. For now, what are your initial thoughts on the handset? Let us know in the comments.