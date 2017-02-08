About a month ago, images of the Moto G5 Plus leaked, showing us the smartphone in all its glory. Now, another picture of the upcoming device has appeared online that reveals most of its specs, thanks to the sticker placed over the display.

According to the new image, the Moto G5 Plus will come with a 5.2-inch Full HD display, which is smaller when compared to the 5.5-inch screen found on its predecessor, the Moto G4 Plus. The device will feature a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor under the hood, likely to be the Snapdragon 625, a 12 MP “rapid focus” rear camera, NFC, and a fingerprint reader located at the front, below the screen. There’s also a 3,000 mAh battery that supports TurboPower fast charging.

Meanwhile, other rumors, which aren’t confirmed yet, claim that the Moto G5 Plus will sport 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage for your apps, videos, pictures and other data. The selfie snapper on board is expected to have a 5 MP sensor, while the OS will be Android 7.0 Nougat.

You’ll be happy to hear that the announcement of the device is just around the corner. The Moto G5 Plus is expected to be unveiled in less than a month at MWC, along with the Moto G5. The company has already sent out media invites for its press event that will kick off on February 26 in Barcelona.