Hardcore Android gaming fans can always rely on the Humble Mobile Bundle to provide a bunch of great games for an amazing price. The latest such bundle has now gone live, and it will let you grab quite a few great role-playing games for a bargain price.

Let’s start out with the games that you can get for just paying $1 or more. For that price you get Kemco’s anime-style fantasy game Symphony of Eternity, the 8-pixel themed title Doom & Destiny from Heartbit Interactive, and Evoland from developer Playdigious that combines RPG with some classic adventure gameplay and graphics. That’s a great deal for just $1.

If you pay more than the current average of $5.78 with this deal, you can get three more games. One is the procedurally generated game Wayward Souls from RocketCat Games, and another is Shadowrun Returns, the cyberpunk-themed title from developer Harebrained Schemes. Finally, there’s another anime-themed RPG from Kemco, Adventure Bar Story. Sometime next week, the Humble Mobile Bundle will add even more games for people who pay more than the average amount.

Finally if you decide to pay $6 or more, you can get all of those games, plus two more with your purchase. One is Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut, another game in the Shadowrun franchise that once again comes from Harebrained Schemes. The other is the Android version of the classic console and PC game Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic from BioWare.

Normally, all these games would cost $44 if each were bought on their own, so you are getting a great deal with this bundle offer. As usual, there’s also the option to donate part of your purchase to charities such as the Electronic Frontier Foundation and Child’s Play, and you can also send a tip to the Humble Bundle team as well. This deal will expire on February 20.