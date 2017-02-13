A few weeks after Google announced it would begin a limited test of its previously announced Android Instant Apps platform, some of these apps are now available for a limited number of smartphone owners. The apps have been created so users can access and use them without having to download them directly to their device.

The idea behind these apps, which were first announced at Google I/O 2016, is centered on keeping download files sizes down to the bare minimal. In this case, the Google Play Store downloads only enough code for the Android Instant App to run on the device. The apps are designed to be found in web-based Google search results without the need to go directly to the Play Store.

9to5Google reports that some owners of Google’s Nexus and Pixel phones running on Android Nougat are now able to go into their phone’s settings to activate the Instant Apps support. If you own one of these phones, you can try to see if it’s available. First, go into the device settings, then to their Personal option and scroll down until you see and tap on the Google selection. Then you go to the Services heading where Instant Apps should show up. Finally, tapping on that toggle should turn it on after you agree to abide by the terms of service.

Google previously said that the first apps that would be a part of this small Instant Apps test would include BuzzFeed, Wish, Periscope, and Viki. It looks like the majority of people online who have support for this test are having the most success with activating the Wish app. Keep in mind that Google is only letting a select few apps and smartphones use Instant Apps. We will likely see the company expand this test to more phones and apps in the coming weeks and months.

